Michele Howarth and Eleanor Anstruther in conversation

Eleanor Anstruther - FALLOUT

Bridget isn’t interested in politics but running away to Greenham Common Women’s Peace camp is the best fun she’s ever had. If only life’s problems were as simple as Ban The Bomb. When the personal becomes political, Bridget finds herself up against more than the threat of cruise missiles. A funny, sharp glimpse of that iconic women’s movement, FALLOUT is the story of how Greenham Common made a know-it-all teenager grow up.

