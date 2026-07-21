The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
3h

This act made the news through your writing about it!

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Kirsty's avatar
Kirsty
4h

You’re right. They don’t make the news, but I don’t know if any of us could keep going without those small connections through empathy. Thanks for this moving and insightful post.

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