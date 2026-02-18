The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live with Eleanor Anstruther & London Writers' Salon

A recording from Eleanor Anstruther and London Writers' Salon's live video
Eleanor Anstruther's avatar
London Writers' Salon's avatar
Eleanor Anstruther and London Writers' Salon
Feb 18, 2026

Thank you Angie Browne, Billy Bumbo, Lindsey Trout Hughes, Isabel Peralta, Kristin Austin, and many others for tuning into my live video with London Writers' Salon! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Eleanor Anstruther in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eleanor Anstruther · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture