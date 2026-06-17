LIVE! Unfixed: Uncut with Eleanor Anstruther

Kimberly Warner is one of the best interviewers on this platform, she’s also a marvellous writer in her own right and a great friend. So who better to spend an hour with talking about Fallout? We recorded this LIVE when I’d just got back from a whirlwind trip to the US promoting the novel in Boston and NYC; for those who missed it, here it is in full.

And why not order your copy today?

One runaway girl sets a family on fire - and lights the way to liberation. In the bleak winter of 1982, fifteen-year-old Bridget has had enough of Thatcher’s Britain, of being invisible, of her family’s secrets. Armed with little more than a sharp tongue and a fierce sense of justice, she runs away from her suburban life to join the Greenham Common Women’s Peace Camp - one of the most iconic protest movements in British history. But Bridget’s disappearance doesn’t just blow open her own life.

Order Fallout today - UK readers

Order Fallout today - US readers

While I’m on the subject have you read Kimberly Warner‘s memoir?

What happens when your body becomes uncertain territory? In Unfixed, Kimberly Warner chronicles her descent into a world shaped by chronic illness, neurological instability, family secrets, and the destabilizing realization that the foundations of identity may be far less fixed than we imagine. As Warner investigates the hidden truths surrounding her father and family history, she simultaneously confronts an elusive illness that alters not only her physical reality but her perception of the world itself. Water becomes both metaphor and lived experience: disorientation, drift, immersion, survival.

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