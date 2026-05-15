Thank you Julie Russell, Craig M. Slater, and many others for tuning into my live video with Louise Fein! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Live in conversation with Louise Fein
A recording from Eleanor Anstruther's live video
May 15, 2026
The Obsessive Diary
I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes