The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Live in conversation with Louise Fein

A recording from Eleanor Anstruther's live video
Eleanor Anstruther's avatar
Louise Fein's avatar
Eleanor Anstruther and Louise Fein
May 15, 2026

Thank you Julie Russell, Craig M. Slater, and many others for tuning into my live video with Louise Fein! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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