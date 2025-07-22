J sails around Sardinia learning to skipper and dive from the deck, his seasickness got over. We video called yesterday; he’s having the time of his life. The best advice you gave me was to follow the crumbs. What a moment, 18 and no responsibilities, plans change on a dime, free to go this way and that. I was looking at old photos of us here, how young we were, how beautiful. Each decade has its marker. My forties were small children and divorce, friends and single-motherhood, drinking and smoking and making the best of the tensions around me. I look happy though I was harried too and hadn’t yet opened the box. It’s amazing to see me pre the revelations of my memoir. I forget what order it came in.