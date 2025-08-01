Photo by Mateo on Unsplash

It rained. The downpour smashed through pipes and spewed out of cast iron crevices. Intermittent with bright sunshine came thunderous remembrance I was back in England. I turned on all the lamps and the SAD boxes. Where was the light? Even on wet days it’s brighter in southern France. Even on mornings like this. I forget every year the crashing difficulty of coming home. I set all kinds of crazy standards for up keeping the sense of fitness and aliveness and all round good healthness that arrives upon me in that month away without me doing anything particularly focused to achieve it. I will run, I will climb, I will eat this and not that and only at this time. Every year I fail. I fail because it’s unrealistic, because I try too hard, because this is England. It’s heavy here. It’s pressured. I feel the weight of it. And because here I work and work comes with fear and pressure and weight.