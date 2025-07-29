A last day at the beach, we went late, I had a meeting, working life has begun to encroach. The storms and tempests and mini twisters have wreaked havoc on the finances of the little club where if we’re feeling in the mood we spend out on beds and lunch, but my sympathy doesn’t extend very far. He stole it from Luc. Many years ago when I was a child we’d occasionally come here instead of the chi-chi L’Orangerie on Pamplonne - just with my mother, if she was feeling in need of wild. My father always stuck to the known order of St Tropez, but my mother favoured sand sandwiches and rocks and a sea you had to clamber to. Back then this little stretch of beach had a restaurant made of bamboo and cactus, sea dog tables and a bar so high I never knew the proprietor wasn’t a giant.

Luc, when I returned as an adult I brought my friends here and there he was, still a giant in my eyes but turned swarthy, handsome, delicious. If he didn’t like you, he wouldn’t serve you. It was cash only and you had to finish what you ordered. He admonished my guests for over estimating frîtes. His moules marinières were the best in town. His salade vert was enough to write home about. He put matelas out on the beach, but only as many as he felt like, and he charged €10 but only if he remembered. He spoke English but only revealed the fact after a decade of my broken French. His wife was regularly taken for his mother in law and his Moroccan colleague, his wife. A pirate flag fluttered from the mast. There was no music, no menu, no fripperies or pudding. Ice cream was a dive into the ancient freezer. Chèvre Chaud was giant and god forbid a child asked for ketchup. I loved him. We loved him. Over the years I learnt of his summers spent in caves in the Massif Central with men as wild as him. We neither of us ever used the word shaman. In winter when I came out and made my way to his spot on the rocks there would be almost no trace of the restaurant that ran from May to September. A wooden pillar, perhaps. A cluster of succulents standing up to the December wash. And then, one summer, he was gone.