Always with a change of friends leaving-arriving comes tiredness and sleep and waking up to another paradigm; the last few weeks will be quiet here, it is just us and S & Av. Not even J - he’s in Canada. Av can concentrate on the festival which isn’t a festival it’s a wake but can she get that through to people? It’s doing her head in. These next few weeks she will concentrate. We’re going for dawn dips this morning. I’m up early. Yesterday I moved from sofa on the terrace to bed to up again, sleeping wherever I set myself down as if drugged. It was hot. I played tennis. After years of feeling like I’m not getting anywhere this year there is proof I’m getting better. The wind is up. Always we worry about fires. I keep remembering my mother is dead.