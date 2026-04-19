The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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E A
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Seen it twice already- incredible. Beg, borrow or steal a ticket to this phenomenal play! Outstanding writing, superb cast and production - and incredibly important, wisdom in motion.

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