Back in the day when I first joined Substack, my opening gambit was a memoir, mine, written in one minute daily posts which quickly, before I could stop them, took on a life of their own. After ten months of publishing every morning, A Memoir in 65 Postcards & The Recovery Diaries was born, and a year later it was published in print edition. So far so good. It’s available to buy online and in every good bookshop and even some bad ones.

But lately I’ve been getting messages. Can you put it back up on Substack? And, We think you should have it on your site again. You know me, I love a hint, cannot say no to a suggestion and am downright eager with an instruction. Make it visible to those who missed it the first time? Make mine a double.

I’ll be posting chapters periodically as and when I’m in the mood. Look out for them here, and I hope you enjoy.