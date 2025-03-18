🎙 INTERVIEW: Breaking the Publishing Mold: Going Indie & Serialising Fiction on Substack - 15% discount for my subscribers!
1st April 7pm - 8:30pm BST
Hello!
Here’s a fun thing to do. On 1st April 7pm BST I’ll be in conversation with. 🎙 INTERVIEW: Breaking the Publishing Mold: Going Indie & Serialising Fiction on Substack.
We’ll be going out live, it’s ticketed, so if you want to join us you’ll need to book your place.
But being the beautiful people they are, they’ve given me a 15% discount code to share with all of you equally beautiful people.
Here it is: LWSFRIEND15.
Book your ticket, use the discount and I’ll see you there! Or rather, you’ll hear me there, rabbiting on as usual, being passionate, finding my way, sharing my experience and being an April Fool for this magnificent writing life.
