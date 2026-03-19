Due to a slight tech situation, the end of our conversation was cut off. But never fear! We jumped on zoom, and here it is:
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In conversation with Patrick Gale
A recording from Eleanor Anstruther's live video
Mar 19, 2026
The Obsessive Diary
I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...
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