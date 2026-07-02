The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Sim Carter's avatar
Sim Carter
2d

Signed with your real name. Letter to a real,person? Sorry, I don’t know your personal history. If real, how could you bear to be so honest. But thank you for sharing the complicated mix of love & hate that is sometimes life.

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Carl Richard's avatar
Carl Richard
1d

How love sets our souls afire. Then separates them to burn alone. It’s a wound we carry about with us hidden from all for the rest of our lives, even from ourselves. But then we see it’s kind in others and quickly turn away because we have no solutions. How melancholic a life with such an inordinate scar, trapped, never finding its fullest joy!

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