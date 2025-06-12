Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
I have news…..
Empress Editions Acquires World English Rights to FALLOUT by Eleanor Anstruther—A Fierce, Funny, and Profound Coming-of-Age Novel Set Against the Backdrop of the Greenham Women’s Peace Movement
Yup. You read that right.and the firebrands at Empress Editions are going to publish the novel I serialised here on Substack. If you think I’m being cool, calm and collected about it, think again. And while you’re doing that, check out what’s already on offer at this groundbreaking, innovative and author led indie press. You’ll find a catalogue of brilliance; mid-life women’s voices raised high where they belong. Thank you . You’re a hero.
Meanwhile yesterday, I took my nerves in my hands and grabbedfor an 8Q LIVE. Check out the full recording here:
