Passport, tickets, money: the travel game begins. Today I embark on a complicated jigsaw puzzle of a route to the south of France via Penzance. Planes, trains and automobiles, one piece of luggage already at Heathrow, one child already at the house, another making their way via Paris later this week. It’ll work out. And if it doesn’t, as David Sedaris says, It’ll make a great story. Or a mediocre one. Either way, in a few days I’ll be writing this diary with it all behind me. Such is time. It moves. Or rather we do. I’ve always felt the whole time/space thing was cock-a-hoop. Isn’t it us who travel through time which exists, if it exists at all, in a state of continuous space?