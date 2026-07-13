It’s the sudden rescue, this catapult into fame. The imagined joy of overnight success, and then she published this piece and everything changed - a childhood craving masquerading as adult happening.

I zoomed in on the last day of our 6 month course with Kit de Waal and yes, I spent the last hour crying, overcome with a sense of loss. I’m not sure what happened - we opened the letters we’d written to ourselves 6 months before and mine was kind and encouraging, some things I’d got right - a rough first draft and developmental edit of a new book? Tick. Glamorous plans for Fallout? Cross - but you can’t win them all. So what was it that got me? I played table tennis with AS while discussing it and crying more. Somewhere in that letter was a 60,000 foot view of my career to date, a reality check on the last twenty years. A landing. I feel like a loser I said to AS, returning her serve and she said, Have you felt like this before?