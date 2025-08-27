This morning’s swim was darker, wilder, colder in temperature but I shivered less after; acclimatisation comes quickly. It’s what we’re built for as human animals, isn’t it? Adaption, and I adapted to sea swimming and waded out and swam up and down, waves tossing and bumping. Afterwards, as I walked up and down the beach, the iron grey-blue of the sky arrested me. I never tire of that colour.