The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Tom Currie's avatar
Tom Currie
2m

Happiest of days. What larks that we are still larking about, albeit with earlier bedtimes… only regret that I didn’t Shazam Annie’s gospel bangers. But lockers are the way. Keep turning the page with style, grace and adventuresome appetite! xTx

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E A's avatar
E A
15m

Happy Happy Birthday to you - loved reading your terrific ode to life and living review. More life awaits your adventuring! x

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