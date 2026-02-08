The Literary Obsessive

Sally Jupe's avatar
Sally Jupe
9h

"We are humans, held to the same standards, equal under the sun." Yes, me too Eleanor! But the trouble is, sadly we are 'not' all equal, in the eyes and minds of so many humans. Not only men, but whatever gender, race, wealth, relationship, culture etc, etc, they might be from, or find themselves within here on Earth.

It seems to me that the innate feeling of us all being equal is simply not inherent within, and I want to say 'most', but certainly 'many, many' people that I know, or have certainly known, in my 67 years. Or, if it was there, it has either been overwritten through nature, nurture, breeding, lost, forgotten, or beaten out of them in some way. Or, as you say, they have been 'groomed' to believe that their own intuition is the only 'one' telling them lies.

Many of us simply do not have the required strength to stand up and say the thing we know we want or 'should' say due to the irrational fears that we hold, that are not even a reality. The fear of losing someone we might hurt more than they have hurt us already. Or some 'thing' that we think we 'need' but would lose in the process of standing up.

The Strength card in the Tarot always comes to mind now, and I wish I had the inner strength, will and wisdom I only have now, back then. As Mahatma Gandhi said,

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.” And.

“Knowing others is intelligence; knowing yourself is true wisdom. Mastering others is strength; mastering yourself is true power.” – Lao Tzu. This is what is so often missing in this modern world.

After reading David Roberts's essay yesterday, I wanted to comment but I felt my words had no worth or value in the immense cesspool of what is the cruel Epstein world. What could I possibly say that would help anyone. But it was helpful in that it brought to my mind all of the humans, not only women across this globe, both past and present, that have gone through, or are going through this exact same thing in their droves, but because they are not 'linked' to this exposed world of big names in the news, they will sadly remain undiscovered and continue to suffer. I really hope that exposure of this particular cesspit and any subsequent public punishments that might follow, assist in making humans stop, stand up and do 'only' what is humanely right every sinlge day for the good of humanity but most of all, for themselves.

1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
8h

Brilliant, well said. The grooming is collective, societal. Exactly. (Just locker-room talk. Boys being boys.) Objectifying and belittling women is so culturally universal, people don’t even see it. What gets me is the careless word choice of “young women,” when truly it was *children* — including boys — being abused.

1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
