The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Wendy Varley's avatar
Wendy Varley
12h

I felt the queasy discombobulation just reading - followed by relief. What an experience.

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Carl Richard's avatar
Carl Richard
11h

Love you too!

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