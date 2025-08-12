The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susie Mawhinney's avatar
Susie Mawhinney
1h

I am quietly relieved neither of my children are particularly drawn to anything equestrian!

I have no idea how my poor mum ever slept a peaceful night with all three of her girls on horseback most days!

Saying a prayer for T here… no more ghosts at least not those that spook 🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Connie Nash's avatar
Connie Nash
26m

Loved this writing and what you said about your Kiki’s message to you!!! Bless you and your beautiful writing always!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture