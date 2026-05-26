The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Feasts and Fables's avatar
Feasts and Fables
1d

In awe of your strength and power. You will prevail.

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Elaine R. Frieman's avatar
Elaine R. Frieman
1d

I’m sad for the little girl version of you that your mother was dismissive of very real fears (and a very shocking situation). It’s horrific if your “trusted” adults didn’t protect you. As for your work, you’re an incredible writer. 🫶🏻🥰 I hope the play helps promote your novel and your Substack. 🤞🏻

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