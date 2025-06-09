I keep feeling I should be feeling more something, but like mother like daughter I am back on the horse quick smart this Monday morning, enough of that, there is work to be done. The novel I have wrestled with has been sitting quietly waiting. This morning I got up to meet it. It felt good to be in its company again. I have returned to the beginning to pick up the thread of its tone, I am combing through to find where I went wrong which funnily enough is what’s about.