For those reading Fallout, I’m sharing this amazing footage of those forty-four women dancing on the silos on NYE 1983.
May your heart soar,
Eleanor
Thank you. I was there for a while in 1983 after I had weaned my baby girl. It has been in my life ever since. Not just the protest and the politics but also the kinship, the sense of "common" underneath it and of course, the friendships.
I watch and weep... this morning I received news of the death of my dear friend Esther, active throughout the 19 year protest. 💔