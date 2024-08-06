For those reading reading Fallout, and those who are not because let’s face it, I want everyone to know and remember the glory, rage and revolution that was Greenham Common, here’s another companion piece of video footage, courtesy of the Kinolibrary.
Enjoy,
Eleanor
“We are women. We are women. We are strong. We are strong. We say NO. We say NO to the bomb. To the bomb.” Watching this made me cry. Their courage fills me with awe. Who has power and what do they use it for?
I remember watching news footage of the way the women were treated… no wonder the word pigs was adopted!
I have goosebumps…