Fallout - companion pieces
The songs...
Eleanor Anstruther
Nov 29, 2024

For those of you reading Fallout…
Greenhamsongbook3.46MB ∙ PDF file
Download

Fallout
Introduction
Eleanor Anstruther·Jun 22
"Dirty Lesbians". That was the headline of Greenham Common when I was a child, in the press, around the kitchen table and in my mind. A bunch of unwashed, braless, annoying women protesting about men getting on with it. It stayed with me, became an outrage as I grew, and one summer, turned into a novel.