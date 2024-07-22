Dear all,

For those of you reading FALLOUT, I’ll be posting, periodically, selections from the vast video and audio archive that exists of the Greenham Common Women’s Peace camp. They will act as companion pieces to the chapters as they roll out.

My thanks, in advance, to the archivists who made sure the evidence of this revolution was gathered and not forgotten.

Enjoy,

Eleanor

From the archive of Kinolibrary,

1981-2 UK, Greenham Common Protest, Encircling the Base

Leave a comment

Share