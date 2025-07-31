There are eddies in a house, places where things collect. I’ve come home to the river needing clearing. The chattels from my mother’s death take up a wall in the sitting room still wrapped in bubbles and held in bags collapsing. Round the corner in the office is another heap belonging to my brother. The kitchen dresser has become loaded with notes and pens and pieces of string that need moving on. The sofa in my bedroom is piled with dresses I no longer wear that I’ve promised to send to a friend. I ache all over. I’m not ready for the new working year to begin yet I am home, France behind me and so it has.