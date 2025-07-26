The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
9h

A mystery, outer-world reflections prompt inner listening. As above, so below.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roy Williams @dustcube's avatar
Roy Williams @dustcube
8h

"Love is so simple in its giving and so obvious in its missing." :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture