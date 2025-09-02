A week in Scotland and I’m back, to southern England with her crowded roads and weather. We had the sudden torrential downpours of the far east yesterday, monsoon like, loaded skies. The bricklayer finishing the terrace outside the new garage cottage had to find frequent shelter.
I went for a walk after speaking with, my live with her on Australian time of 7am in the UK suited me just fine. Here’s the recording in case you missed it :
There were so many tangents I wanted to go off on - Praiseworthy, farming, brambles and apple pie - but we had a precious hour and had to more or less stick to the main road. This is what happens in the company of such a brain and heart, such a brilliant, straight talking human; my system explodes with possibility and I want to split into a million, reach everything. She’s a master of presence. Her practice shines out. My atoms danced and we free ranged and laughed and I’ve upgraded my subscription to her Substack so as to join the harvest gatherings she has once a month. It was the discussion on being without expectation, the silence of community, that did it.
And then I went for a walk.
I took my neighbour’s dogs, Syd, and Ronnie Barker, wolf hound and dachshund. Across the field and into the woods, eyes down I heard a voice, There’s a bird. A girl on the path above me, the path that met mine. She was in various shades of paint-spattered black, a huge rucksack on her small back, an easel under her arm. She pointed. A bird sat on the path. Syd ran past but Ronnie - look away now, it wasn’t pretty. I paused thinking of human smell and hands and what would Chloe do. Ronnie sniffed. I bent to push his nose away, he grabbed. There was a squawk, a flurry, a cry and a crunch, it was awful and quick, awful but quick, it was over and the girl said, It’s better that way, it was supposed to happen, it is out of its misery and turned, easel and rucksack, and walked away. You’re a painter I said hopelessly to her departing form. Yes, she said without turning.
The body of the bird, limp head on broken neck, Ronnie, pleased with himself, me, terrible at this sudden show of nature. The voice said, No guilt, stop berating. It came to die. And it certainly felt that way though I didn’t like it. A meeting of paths. A dog and a girl and a bird and me. I said a prayer over its body. The girl disappeared round the bend.
Eleanor—
I caught only the tail end of the live, but returned for the full replay, & just as you reminded Kemi to write that poem of the cockatoo & the daffodil, your words arrived—death, of course. But not just that. The cycle. The small bend in the path where it all converges.
The presence to walk beside it, yet somehow slightly ahead of time, already knowing. The girl in black. The bird. The terrible mercy of nature, quick as it is cruel. I read it in one long breath, like crossing a stream without knowing the depth. It met me there. A stillness in the telling that made me pause. I’ll carry the moment where she said, “It was supposed to happen,” for days.
Thank you for your beautiful words, for your conversation with the luminous, Kemi. And for holding the silence around it, too.
@Kim, @Eleanor ...
The girl, the dogs, the death, the daffodils and the cockatoo, the cycle - yes the cycle - it's all 'described' / 'accounted' for, 'inscribed' (I can't go on, it's getting repetitive.) I too read it in 'one breath'. And the luminous presence with Kemi. (To die for - see Dowling's song from so long ago, seems like he was (t)here too.)
'writing' - straight up, no chasers. Thank you for a/nother quick master-class / shot in the arm (excuse the metaphor, it's all I've got) - before breakfast. :)))