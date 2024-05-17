Here’s our, “Dear Joshua,” video…

“What are your rules for invention in memoir? I'm curious how both of you navigate acceptable levels of fiction in memoir writing. How much "emotional truth" is too much? How does one write dialogue in memoir without fabricating the past and destroying one's reliability in the process?”

Dear Joshua,

I don’t invent in memoir at all, not knowingly, but having said that, it’s impossible to write the past without invention, our brains are designed to make things up, it’s how we make sense of time, literally how we see, how we understand our place in the world and how we navigate through the present moment, so one of my rules is to be conscious of that, to check my facts, and check my motives, at each turn.

Inevitably, the make-things-up revolves around the make-me-comfortable wiring of the limbic system of our brains which is solely concerned with survival, the basic tenet of going towards safety and away from pain. Our evolution is such that this perfectly decent operating system has found itself inundated with complex messages which no longer represent actual, physical life and death. Into the ancient filter they go, out comes the binary ticker-tape instruction of either, Go towards! or, Run away! Safety, in 2024, means anything a lifetime of experience has told me is safe, an often irrational spectrum that can range from crazed revenge to holy forbearance and this includes the urge to tell a story that I know in my bones isn’t true.

Knowing this, if the urge to fabricate, embellish or lie arises, I ask myself, Why will this invention make me safe? The beauty of writing memoir is that it’s a bath for the soul, you get to wash away all kinds of crap you no longer need, you get to make sense of the past and produce the positive result of understanding yourself and others. You’re already the hero of your story, there’s no need to make yourself appear better or worse unless you want revenge and have a fixed idea that demands a false narrative. You’re already safe, being ready to tell your story implies that. If the issue is around staying safe, fictionalising names and places is standard practice, but I think it’s important to give the standard, Some names have been changed statement at the beginning, so that we know where we are. I can’t help thinking of the Netflix phenomena Baby Reindeer, and how it’s arguable that Richard Gadd, or at least a couple of Netflix executives, could have done with a bit more invention and a little less transparency. Equally, their preceding statement that, All of this is true, or whatever it said, wasn’t strictly fact, either. Hopefully we’ve all lived and learnt from it.

All in all, wanting to invent is a chance to ask these questions. I’m a bloodhound for the truth, I can’t live knowingly with lies on any level. Where bald truth causes unacceptable harm I use technical tricks to tell the story, and when I’m tempted to fabricate at the demand of my limbic system, I do some digging before I put pen to paper. Even with all that, I must live with the fact that inevitably my memoir is full of inaccuracies, facts that I’ve unconsciously made up to suit the narrative of a girl who wakes up to the secrets in her head. My acceptable levels of invention in memoir are zero, I don’t think it’s ever okay to knowingly make things up to suit me. That’s fiction, and if a writer wants to do that, they best not call it memoir, yet the conflict remains. My solution is to send a river of honest feeling running through it.

I’ll give you an example. In Postcard 43 of my memoir, I detail the end of my marriage by telling the story of how we buried our rings beneath the last stone. After I published the piece, my ex-husband rang, and said, No, that’s not what happened. In his memory, we left our rings at the wedding site, on the altar that was yet to be smashed by the evangelists across the hill. He swears to it. One of us has invented a memory. It’s probably me, though I swear I remember it my way. Gracious sweetheart that he is, he said he didn’t mind it remaining as I wrote it, even though in his mind it wasn’t true, and so there we have it, conceivably there is invention in my memoir. Strike that. Not conceivably. Inevitably. If not in that story, then somewhere else.

I’ve kept it because memory is inaccurate pictures attached to accurate feeling. I know exactly how I felt that day, and how I’ve written it, truthfully conjures that up, and so the story I need to tell, is told. It also happened in Chapter 104 of The Recovery Diaries, Remember, Remember. As I was writing it, I knew it wasn’t accurate, but I couldn’t for the life of me remember what was, and I had a deadline, and I thought fuck it, one of my family is bound to set me straight, which they did after I published. Our fireworks night was held on New Year’s Eve, not 5th November, but after I got off the phone to my sister, I kept it as is for the same reason as the wedding and the rings; the story of the feeling was true, and none of the people involved minded that I’d screwed up the facts. If they had, my bloodhound truth dog would have forced me back to the drawing board.

So, if there is an acceptable level, for me this is it; the inadvertent tally, the water mark where a full moon raises the tide higher than normal, those moments when we can all agree, that’s life.

How much emotional truth is too much? Too much for who? This reminds me of the question David Robert’s asked about what risks, in memoir, a writer should be willing to take in the interests of transparency. For a deeper dive, have a look at my answer to him. In précis, the writer must ask themselves why they’re writing this memoir, who and what is it for; again, they must examine their motive. I’m going to go out on a limb here, and say all memoirists experience a backlash of one kind or another as a direct result of an expression of too little or, more often, too much their emotional truth, even those who set out pure of heart, motivated only by the need to get their story off their chest. Someone’s not going to like it, and there’s a million versions of that, too, from taking umbrage at how they’re drawn, to getting the hump for not being in it at all. In many ways, the memoirist can’t win, you can read about an instance of this that happened to me in the writing of The Recovery Diaries. It’s a chapter called The God In Me. You’ll see what I think about being told to zip it. My advice is to set the emotional truth bar at a level that serves you, do it to clean your soul, and move on.

For the last bit of your question, How does one write dialogue in memoir without fabricating the past and destroying one's reliability in the process, have a look at the opening chapter of

's memoir,

. Pretty much all dialogue in memoir is made up, how can it not be? But this, by Anna Schott, is a lesson in how to do it. Does she write that conversation exactly as it happened? It’s possible but I’m going to assume it’s not verbatim. Does it sum up a thousand conversations in one, and get the point across? Absolutely. In essence, it tells the truth of the story she needs us to understand, and I can say that with confidence because I can feel it in the atmosphere she creates. There’s a million ways to deceive and be deceived, but atmosphere isn’t one of them, we can feel when something’s amiss, the moment we enter a room or open a memoir. Tell the truth from the atmospheric heart of your memoir, and whatever is inadvertently made up will be forgiven.

Love,

Eleanor

