“What are your rules for invention in memoir? I'm curious how both of you navigate acceptable levels of fiction in memoir writing. How much "emotional truth" is too much? How does one write dialogue in memoir without fabricating the past and destroying one's reliability in the process?”
Dear Joshua,
I don’t invent in memoir at all, not knowingly, but having said that, it’s impossible to write the past without invention, our brains are designed to make things up, it’s how we make sense of time, literally how we see, how we understand our place in the world and how we navigate through the present moment, so one of my rules is to be conscious of that, to check my facts, and check my motives, at each turn.
Inevitably, the make-things-up revolves around the make-me-comfortable wiring of the limbic system of our brains which is solely concerned with survival, the basic tenet of going towards safety and away from pain. Our evolution is such that this perfectly decent operating system has found itself inundated with complex messages which no longer represent actual, physical life and death. Into the ancient filter they go, out comes the binary ticker-tape instruction of either, Go towards! or, Run away! Safety, in 2024, means anything a lifetime of experience has told me is safe, an often irrational spectrum that can range from crazed revenge to holy forbearance and this includes the urge to tell a story that I know in my bones isn’t true.
Knowing this, if the urge to fabricate, embellish or lie arises, I ask myself, Why will this invention make me safe? The beauty of writing memoir is that it’s a bath for the soul, you get to wash away all kinds of crap you no longer need, you get to make sense of the past and produce the positive result of understanding yourself and others. You’re already the hero of your story1, there’s no need to make yourself appear better or worse unless you want revenge and have a fixed idea that demands a false narrative. You’re already safe, being ready to tell your story implies that. If the issue is around staying safe, fictionalising names and places is standard practice, but I think it’s important to give the standard, Some names have been changed statement at the beginning, so that we know where we are. I can’t help thinking of the Netflix phenomena Baby Reindeer, and how it’s arguable that Richard Gadd, or at least a couple of Netflix executives, could have done with a bit more invention and a little less transparency. Equally, their preceding statement that, All of this is true, or whatever it said, wasn’t strictly fact, either. Hopefully we’ve all lived and learnt from it.
All in all, wanting to invent is a chance to ask these questions. I’m a bloodhound for the truth, I can’t live knowingly with lies on any level. Where bald truth causes unacceptable harm I use technical tricks to tell the story, and when I’m tempted to fabricate at the demand of my limbic system, I do some digging before I put pen to paper. Even with all that, I must live with the fact that inevitably my memoir is full of inaccuracies, facts that I’ve unconsciously made up to suit the narrative of a girl who wakes up to the secrets in her head. My acceptable levels of invention in memoir are zero, I don’t think it’s ever okay to knowingly make things up to suit me. That’s fiction, and if a writer wants to do that, they best not call it memoir, yet the conflict remains. My solution is to send a river of honest feeling running through it.
I’ll give you an example. In Postcard 43 of my memoir, I detail the end of my marriage by telling the story of how we buried our rings beneath the last stone. After I published the piece, my ex-husband rang, and said, No, that’s not what happened. In his memory, we left our rings at the wedding site, on the altar that was yet to be smashed by the evangelists across the hill. He swears to it. One of us has invented a memory. It’s probably me, though I swear I remember it my way. Gracious sweetheart that he is, he said he didn’t mind it remaining as I wrote it, even though in his mind it wasn’t true, and so there we have it, conceivably there is invention in my memoir. Strike that. Not conceivably. Inevitably. If not in that story, then somewhere else.
I’ve kept it because memory is inaccurate pictures attached to accurate feeling. I know exactly how I felt that day, and how I’ve written it, truthfully conjures that up, and so the story I need to tell, is told. It also happened in Chapter 104 of The Recovery Diaries, Remember, Remember. As I was writing it, I knew it wasn’t accurate, but I couldn’t for the life of me remember what was, and I had a deadline, and I thought fuck it, one of my family is bound to set me straight, which they did after I published. Our fireworks night was held on New Year’s Eve, not 5th November, but after I got off the phone to my sister, I kept it as is for the same reason as the wedding and the rings; the story of the feeling was true, and none of the people involved minded that I’d screwed up the facts. If they had, my bloodhound truth dog would have forced me back to the drawing board.
So, if there is an acceptable level, for me this is it; the inadvertent tally, the water mark where a full moon raises the tide higher than normal, those moments when we can all agree, that’s life.
How much emotional truth is too much? Too much for who? This reminds me of the question David Robert’s asked about what risks, in memoir, a writer should be willing to take in the interests of transparency. For a deeper dive, have a look at my answer to him. In précis, the writer must ask themselves why they’re writing this memoir, who and what is it for; again, they must examine their motive. I’m going to go out on a limb here, and say all memoirists experience a backlash of one kind or another as a direct result of an expression of too little or, more often, too much their emotional truth, even those who set out pure of heart, motivated only by the need to get their story off their chest. Someone’s not going to like it, and there’s a million versions of that, too, from taking umbrage at how they’re drawn, to getting the hump for not being in it at all. In many ways, the memoirist can’t win, you can read about an instance of this that happened to me in the writing of The Recovery Diaries. It’s a chapter called The God In Me. You’ll see what I think about being told to zip it. My advice is to set the emotional truth bar at a level that serves you, do it to clean your soul, and move on.
For the last bit of your question, How does one write dialogue in memoir without fabricating the past and destroying one's reliability in the process, have a look at the opening chapter of’s memoir, The Trick is to Drink it Quickly. Pretty much all dialogue in memoir is made up, how can it not be? But this, by Anna Schott, is a lesson in how to do it. Does she write that conversation exactly as it happened? It’s possible but I’m going to assume it’s not verbatim. Does it sum up a thousand conversations in one, and get the point across? Absolutely. In essence, it tells the truth of the story she needs us to understand, and I can say that with confidence because I can feel it in the atmosphere she creates. There’s a million ways to deceive and be deceived, but atmosphere isn’t one of them, we can feel when something’s amiss, the moment we enter a room or open a memoir. Tell the truth from the atmospheric heart of your memoir, and whatever is inadvertently made up will be forgiven.
Love,
Eleanor
While I was writing this, a friend sent me the following quote. The serendipity of life never ceases to amaze me, the relevance to Joshua’s question being, that it sign posts how to find the honest story in writing memoir, negating the need to invent anything.
“Leonard Cohen said his teacher once told him that the older you get the lonelier you become, and the deeper the love you need. This is because, as we go through life, we tend to over-identify with being the hero of our stories. This hero isn’t exactly having fun: he’s getting kicked around, humiliated, and disgraced. But if we can let go of identifying with him, we can find our rightful place in the universe, and a love more satisfying than any we’ve ever known. People constantly throw around the term 'Hero’s Journey' without having any idea what it really means. Everyone from CEOs to wellness-influencers thinks the Hero’s Journey means facing your fears, slaying a dragon, and gaining 25k followers on Instagram. But that’s not the real hero’s journey.In the real hero’s journey, the dragon slays YOU. Much to your surprise, you couldn’t make that marriage work. Much to your surprise, you turned forty with no kids, no house, and no prospects. Much to your surprise, the world didn’t want the gifts you proudly offered it.If you are foolish, this is where you will abort the journey and start another, and another, abusing your heart over and over for the brief illusion of winning. But if you are wise, you will let yourself be shattered, and return to the village, humbled, but with a newfound sense that you don’t have to identify with the part of you that needs to win, needs to be recognized, needs to know. This is where your transcendent life begins.So embrace humility in everything. Life isn’t out to get you, nor are your struggles your fault. Every defeat is just an angel, tugging at your sleeve, telling you that you don’t have to keep banging your head against the wall. Leave that striver there, trapped in his lonely ambitions. Just walk away, and life in its vastness will embrace you.”
I'll repeat what I said to Mary, that this is likely the third or fourth time I'm saying your joint responses are the best of this series so far. Again, I could quote everything, but your examples of personal memories contradicted by others in your life, like your ex-husband, really present a core of the matter to view. Is his memory necessarily correct over yours? What difference does it make in recounting your emotional experience into the future?
This week I offered as dialogue a statement a girl I was in love with in high school made to our teacher during class. Does anyone reading imagine that I recall her words precisely all these decades later? But the memory, the moment, loses its effect as anything other than dialogue. That she said what she said in public statement before the others is the whole point of recalling the scene. I know that she spoke aloud. I know she acknowledged the presence of the observers (the first basis for the teacher's embarrassment) and the teacher's obvious purpose in teaching that class that day. I know that she challenged the point that the alliteration provided any further meaning to the poem, and I'm almost certain that the letters in question were some repetition of B's. Finally, I know she was a 17-year-old of exceptionally confident articulation. That's a pretty fair amount to remember from another millennium. If, let's say, in my recreation, I got half the precise words wrong (which we can never know), does that make a difference? Could anything make it make a difference I'll claim now it doesn't' make?
That leads to my question I'm asking you and Mary. As I said to her, you might think it too close to this one from Joshua to address again, or soon, but I think it might be worth it at some point. My question is how we might distinguish answers on these questions, if distinguish at all, between memoir, as in this question from Joshua, and historical fiction? Are the answers exactly the same, or are there differences?
In Andrew Hickey’s music podcast, he always lists the resources he consulted for each episode’s script. In any episode about Dylan, he will describe Dylan’s 2004 book like this: “Chronicles Volume 1 by Bob Dylan is a partial, highly inaccurate, but thoroughly readable autobiography.”
Thinking back over memoirs published in the past century, it seems that many were called out over questions of veracity. That includes Robert Graves’ Good-bye to All That, Hemingway’s A Moveable Feast, Lillian Hellman’s books, etc. But, like Dylan’s book, they’re all quite readable, so there’s that. And there’s a public record corrective available for anyone interested, so maybe that counts for something. But still, with big-time editors, wasn’t there a standard for fact-checking? Is it different today? Or for unknown writers?
Hemingway even included this disclaimer in his preface: “If the reader prefers, this book may be regarded as fiction. But there is always the chance that such a book of fiction may throw some light on what has been written as fact.”
When Graves’ 1929 book was republished in 1957, he added this: “If any passage still gives offence after all those years, I hope to be forgiven.” I think that about covers all possible sins.