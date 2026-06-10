I’ve spent the last few weeks in blessed Altman Land, first guided by Motherland and then by Permission. Normally I read print editions but in both these cases, and inexplicably to me, neither is available in paperback in the UK, so audio it was which had me regularly stopping on the street to send myself typo-ridden notes saying things like you cannot sing ypur ancestors song because I didn’t have my glasses on, and my family is profoundly human when we got to banishment and why secrets that aren’t secrets must never be told. So much resonated I had to curtail the urge to constantly rewind and listen again lest I never get through it; my own experience in the aftermath of publishing my debut, the profound shock at my banishment and the nerve it took to follow that up with my memoir - all of this seen reflected in Elissa’s work made me, like the best of literature, feel seen, feel less alone, know that my travails were not only par for the course, but shockingly normal.

Added to this is the immense love coming from the pages, the wisdom of having walked these roads and the talent at being able to articulate it so clearly. As I said in the notes I’ve posted, if you have a mother, read Motherland, and if you’re engaged in your writing your memoir or even, like me, have already published it, read Permission. Both shed new light. Both are a gift to humanity. And did I mention, she cooks?

With all that in mind, imagine my happiness that I’ll be in conversation with Elissa Altman today. Who knows where we’ll go. We may just discuss AGAs and venison fillets from the hill. We may branch into clearing up our respective mother’s houses. I will find out alongside you. So warm up the oven, call your mother (or not), gather your memoirists, and join us on LIVE at 10am ET / 3pm UK.

In other news, for friends in Glasgow, I’ll be a guest at Glasgow Women’s Library next week, 18th June 1pm for a Story Café Special in discussion with GWL’s Donna Moore about the inspiration for FALLOUT, the unique role women can play in activism and my own life of chasing eclipses, setting up the commune, and building The Stones. Please come along if you’re local, and why not jump on a train if you’re not. It’s going to be fun. I’ll see you there.

Glasgow Women's Library - tickets

Order your copy of FALLOUT

Ask My Stack