Hello my Substack Friends,

A quick note to let you all know I’ll be running a Retreat West workshop this Saturday on the topic of success - yup, the S word that has been such a plague on my writing life yet which exists, has meaning, and must be grappled with.

Over an hour and a half we’ll be exploring the gnarly world of personal ambition, what pisses us off in our writing life, what frustrates us and what we reach for. An open invitation to bring your sharing selves, a joint venture into what makes us happy and how to focus when it all feels too much.

Buy Tickets

If you’re not familiar with me and my work and would like to know more, here’s a link to a recent conversation I had with the wonderful

….