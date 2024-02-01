I’ve teamed up with Willow at Good Giraffe Studio to produce what I think you’ll agree is a pretty exciting project; it’s a collaborative effort of words and music, my short stories set to their original scores. I’ve got to tell you right now that every time I hear the result I cry. That’s personal of course, these stories have sat inside me and on the page for years, the children that only a mother could love and suddenly, out of the great blue yonder has appeared a magic that has lifted them into what I always dreamt they could be. I hope they move you, too.

It’s a profit share project, we’re launching it for paid-subscribers so that Willow and I can share in what you give us. However, to take a leaf out of the beautiful Ben Wakeman’s book, if you can’t afford the £4 a month, or it’s a hardship, shoot me an email and we’ll see what we can do.

Watch this space. It’s coming soon…..

Love,

Eleanor

