Soundscape Stories
Coming soon.....
I’ve teamed up with Willow at Good Giraffe Studio to produce what I think you’ll agree is a pretty exciting project; it’s a collaborative effort of words and music, my short stories set to their original scores. I’ve got to tell you right now that every time I hear the result I cry. That’s personal of course, these stories have sat inside me and on the page for years, the children that only a mother could love and suddenly, out of the great blue yonder has appeared a magic that has lifted them into what I always dreamt they could be. I hope they move you, too.
It’s a profit share project, we’re launching it for paid-subscribers so that Willow and I can share in what you give us. However, to take a leaf out of the beautiful Ben Wakeman’s book, if you can’t afford the £4 a month, or it’s a hardship, shoot me an email and we’ll see what we can do.
Watch this space. It’s coming soon…..
Love,
Eleanor
Oh how exciting!
PS: I create playlists for each of my writing projects, and oftentimes for characters, settings and some scenes. Really looking forward to your experiments.
Have you read any Mark Fisher? He turned me on to The Caretaker.