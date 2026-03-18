The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Anna Schott's avatar
Anna Schott
6h

Exciting! Nothing like a fresh start.

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
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Kay
7h

Wishing you all happiness in this new phase of your life.

Spring is a great time for new beginnings.

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
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