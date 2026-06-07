The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Ann Richardson's avatar
Ann Richardson
7h

My yoga class is roughly half men, half women. I don’t know why, but I think it’s better that way. Unfortunately it’s not in your neck of the woods.

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Sally Jupe's avatar
Sally Jupe
2h

Isn't it strange how our eyes and mind connect without our full senses and logic engaged. I was so sure that photo was some kind of magnified spore or mould growing on something gone rancid and black. And that was with glasses on! So sorry to the very real and brave Peruvian women and the terrible and despicable crime that is femicide. Which thinking again, is rancid and black!!

I laughed out loud and almost spit out my chocolate mouse out at the 'elasticated waist' and 100% agreed with your inner monologued advice given of 'You Wait' to those few lovelies you witnessed on your excursion.

In regard to your anger at the silence that has descended upon your world due to A another not being there any more and his continued lack of apology, which I do understand, but imagine this. What if you experienced that same thing but they still lived in the same house as you? You do leave it for a 'bit', well 'quite a bit' actually, then you explode like last Friday. 🤦🏼‍♀️ And as for apologies, or even thank you's, I gave up on those a long time ago! I do think there could be a syndrome or something that I am missing where some people have an aversion to saying thank you or sorry, or maybe they were never was listed in their original vocabularies because when you challenge their lack of politeness with 'that look' or equally snarky comment, as you hand them their dinner on a tray, they say "what!?" Yes indeed, 'You wait Lovelies!' There must be a book in there somewhere.

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