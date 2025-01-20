Dear fans of FALLOUT,
We’re putting together the pitch for the next round of submissions to indie presses, and it would help me enormously if I could include blurbs from anyone here who’s read it and loved it.
If you’re up for that, please send them to me in the comments; as soon as possible would be super great.
Once we start the submission process I’ll be taking the novel down from my page, so please let me know if you’re still reading and I’ll try and sort something out so that you can finish the book.
Many thanks
Eleanor
The Literary Obsessive is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Fallout is a surprisingly hilarious romp through a high-stakes era for our planet, shining light on what holds us together. Greenham Common becomes a backdrop to a story that breaks out and asks us how we might live and love differently for the benefit of humanity. Anstruther disarms the gender trap of the conventional nuclear family just when we need it most. Bravo.”
I came for the glorious portal back to my teenage 80s and I stayed for a gripping story about the politics that were playing out everywhere, from the global stage to the kitchen sink. This sharp, often funny and deeply moving novel challenges us all to question: How free are we, really, to be our real selves?