The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Kay's avatar
Kay
15h

I love it that there are still these sort of places in Soho. You just need to know where to look.

I find a lot of things suddenly make sense if viewed from a different perspective.

When you set up your own country, I’d like to apply for a visa.

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Angie Browne's avatar
Angie Browne
15h

Gorge… and don’t we love that woman getting it wrong and trying and sharing love ❤️❤️❤️

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
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