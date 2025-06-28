I gave blood. I’d been feeling the call for a while now, unconvinced of motive - was it vanity? I had a feeling it was. Take a couple of pints and my body will be incited to produce more, invigorated to start afresh. I’d heard those who give blood have a dramatically reduced risk of Alzheimers. Not that I think I have any risk of Alzheimers but I liked the thinking, a wake up call, a boost. And I thought of Keith Richards getting regular blood transfusions of the young and zappy and I imagined my system saying, Okay! Let’s do this. Also my blood type is a good one for having stocks of. There was that, too.