Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Because Creativity - it’s not about the money, with Eleanor Anstruther and David Roberts
A recording from Eleanor Anstruther and Emily Charlotte Powell's live video
Jan 09, 2026
The Obsessive Diary
I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...I write a diary and publish it. What could possible go wrong...
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Emily Charlotte Powell
Writes While I Was Drawing Subscribe
Recent Episodes