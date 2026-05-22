The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Kirsty's avatar
Kirsty
4h

That suit with those boots is an awesome combo. I’m inspired to go get Fallout and to sign up with Kit de Waal!

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Sophie Ellen Jones's avatar
Sophie Ellen Jones
6h

You’re a force of nature! I’ve bought Fallout and am looking forward to getting stuck in.

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1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
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