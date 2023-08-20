We fell in love with the scorer of the Spanish team. I didn’t catch her name in all the rush or see it on the back of her shirt but you know I’ll look it up after I’ve posted this. She. Her. Of the magnificent feet and face and winning goal scored in the first thirty minutes of the first half. I’m not one for football and less one for nationalism and only moments like this, England in the World Cup, the Lionesses’ roar, got me in front of the television with all the family, cheering, and hiding behind my hands on a Sunday morning in Surrey. And only in so much as we wanted England to win, those mighty women who’ve fought for female footballers to be taken seriously, given the same money, treated with the same respect as the men. And it really only lasted as long as it took for us all to fall in love with the Spanish player who celebrated with her shirt in her teeth so that Adidas would pay her what they owed her for smarting their brand all over the pitch. Did you know women’s football was shut out until 19th January 1970, that a man landed on the moon before the FA committee voted to lift the ban on women playing professionally? Imagine the thinking behind that, the reasoning, because you can bet they came up with reasons. Oh yes we can’t have our women who’ve just worked the munitions factories running about in shorts with their breasts jiggling about. Good God no. They might injure themselves. Back to the home, all of you. Fucking men in suits and excuse me if a man in a suit is reading this, you know who I’m talking about and I’m going to assume it’s not you. All of these prejudices put into law against global majorities, what power play, did they never stop to think it couldn’t last? Did they, in that boardroom in 1921, their ties loosened, their feet up, hear the echo of the lionesses’ roar coming down the line, see their boots aimed? The Spanish won the World Cup. Women scored another goal.

