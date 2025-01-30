I know, I get it, enough already about this book, but just one more thing. Hear this:

it’s ALSO available on all audio channels for those of us who like to be read to (and yes, it counts as reading the book).

And if your idea of a good time is being read to by me, then you’re in luck! I did the narration, all 63,000, 3 days worth of studio time of it.

Here are seven links:

Audible

Barnes&Noble

Google Play

Spotify

Kobo

Amazon

audiobooks.com

Enjoy!

Eleanor