The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Elaine R. Frieman's avatar
Elaine R. Frieman
11h

🫶🏻

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Kay
15h

All belongs.

A wise and brave way to look at things.

But when something hurts, it’s difficult to say ‘this belongs’.

However, I have found that to say that, to stop fighting with the thing in my head, does make it feel better / hurt less.

I hope for too.

Your writing here as beautiful as ever. I love especially your description of the cleansing of the death room.

Enjoy your holiday.

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