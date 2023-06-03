Author photo by Rosalind Hobley

A clever writer friend of mine once told me when I was struggling with this material, not knowing where to put it, or how, “sometimes you have to change perspective,” and he was right. These memories that I’ve carried with me, which I’ve pulled out periodically in anecdote or therapy, needed a shift in view; a story told in one-minute postcards that reduced the sight of the mountain to manageable steps, pictures I could hold in my hand, concentrate on, talk about in small detail. Day after day for 65 days I set my alarm for 4am, got up and wrote, pressed publish and didn’t look back. A postcard a day until it was finished, this memoir is dedicated to my children.

I’m happy to report that, along with, The Recovery Diaries, this memoir is coming out in paperback on 28th June 2024, and is available to preorder now from Troubador. Link here.

Leave a comment

Share