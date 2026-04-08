The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

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Ju Blencowe's avatar
Ju Blencowe
1m

This is so beautiful. The love there. The leaving. The wrench. The open road. I cried through your words, your gratitude for such a place that has held you with the humility to let you go on. May you and yours and itself know a wonderful peace x

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Angie Browne's avatar
Angie Browne
17m

Oh my, what a glorious love letter and also 🥹

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