Adam took this photo

I haven’t been writing while I’ve been here and I’m itching to get back to it but I notice this: that when I write fiction I must take my eye off the ball of where I am, close my eyes and float or free fall, and it takes some sense of physical security to do that. I think that’s why on my first day here when I did try to carry on as normal my whole body freaked out. An unfamiliar place as a base for dreaming didn’t work, I’d no idea where to land my feet.