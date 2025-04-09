Housekeeping: Jamie Greenwood I’ve no idea what we’ll be talking about and nor has he. We’re doing it for fun and to see what happens. What I can tell you is that after we wrapped on the podcast recording that went out yesterday we carried on talking for at least another half an hour; that’s what happens when two people from different parts of the same world get on a call, and that is what makes this place so unique.

and I were saying the same thing recently on another podcast which he hosted. In the normal run of things, literary events curated by structures set a long time ago would never put a speculative fiction writer on the same panel as a literary fiction writer. Nor would you set up an event where two people from disparate parts of the writing world just got up on stage with no agenda and started talking to see what happens.