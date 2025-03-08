Brooklyn and The Met

I think I over did it. I think by the time last night rolled around my little old system was shot through. There were so many things I wanted to ask David, so many chances I missed because my brain was tired. A room of brilliant people for dinner in a post salon world and I had nothing to give. I’ve woken up with regret. My day began with a walk to Evelina and lunch with Matthew, a thirty minute stroll of blustery New York winds, Brooklyn in sharp sunshine.